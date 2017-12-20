Calera woman feels trapped in her home when it pours down

Do you have any gift cards under your Christmas tree? Scammers can spend money on your gift cards without you even knowing it.More >>
Members of the Alabama Juvenile Justice Task force announcing plans to keep juveniles out of the justice system. Those recommendations were sent to Governor Kay Ivey.More >>
Wednesday’s heavy rains are only adding to a problem an elderly Calera woman faces every time it pours down.More >>
Sure, Nick Saban and Bugs Bunny get a few write-in votes in every election. But how many people expected Alexander Shannarah to receive votes?More >>
More than 20,000 write-in votes were cast in last week's Special Senate Election, which was ultimately won by Doug Jones. Now counties are beginning to release all the names that received votes at the polls.More >>
