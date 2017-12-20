Who received write-in votes for the Alabama Senate Election?

More than 20,000 write-in votes were cast in last week's Special Senate Election, which was ultimately won by Doug Jones. Now counties are beginning to release all the names that received votes at the polls.More >>
More than 20,000 write-in votes were cast in last week's Special Senate Election, which was ultimately won by Doug Jones. Now counties are beginning to release all the names that received votes at the polls.More >>
Republican Roy Moore hasn't conceded his 20,000-vote loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's Senate race, and provisional ballots and military votes still being counted show Moore can't close the deficit.More >>
Republican Roy Moore hasn't conceded his 20,000-vote loss to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's Senate race, and provisional ballots and military votes still being counted show Moore can't close the deficit.More >>
A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The heavy rain continues to shift southeast this afternoon but low level moisture will linger, leading to more patchy dense fog tonight. We will also have areas of patchy drizzle and mist this evening.More >>
The heavy rain continues to shift southeast this afternoon but low level moisture will linger, leading to more patchy dense fog tonight. We will also have areas of patchy drizzle and mist this evening.More >>
Couple creates unique works of art using Alabama trees and chainsawsMore >>
Couple creates unique works of art using Alabama trees and chainsawsMore >>