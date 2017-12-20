High-speed chase ends in crash in Tuscaloosa; 2 hospitalized

A high-speed chase ended in a crash in Tuscaloosa Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter says U.S. Marshals and Northport police issued felony warrants to a suspect when they fled. The chase ended on MLK Blvd and Stillman Blvd. and two cars were involved.

The car that fled crashed into an innocent bystander vehicle, not a cop car.

Police say two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and those two suspects are in custody.

The roads at the scene of the crash remain blocked off.

ALEA is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.