“We just want to share our love of chainsaw carving” couple offers unique art classes

There’s an art studio near oak mountain, that’s probably unlike any you have ever seen. It’s not full of canvases and paint brushes, but chain saws, power tools, and a lot of sawdust. It’s where chainsaw carvers Heather and Justin Bailey turn trees into detailed works of art.

There’s everything from beautiful busts to nature scenes with owls, bears and foxes. There’s even custom ordered sculptures of pets, and carefully crafted custom staircases. Work from over 20 other chainsaw artists is represented at Woodlot Artisans.

Heather was introduced to the craft by her mother, and now wants to share it with others.

“My mom just jumped into it and put her whole heart into it and it was neat watching her take up an art form that’s extremely physically demanding and she was self-taught which it’s really hard to learn 3D sculpture self-taught and she did it,” says Heather.

Heather watched her mom for years, and then finally decided to pick up a chainsaw herself. “That first day I realized why my mom stuck with it, it was so fun, and I just couldn’t put it down.”

When she met her husband, he had never heard of using a chainsaw for anything but cutting down trees.

“I told him I was a chainsaw carver and he had no idea what it was. He said he had never seen a chainsaw carver and had no idea what I did,” says Heather. Now he’s hooked too.

“He was in the marine corps and a really tough guy so he couldn’t have his girlfriend wielding chainsaws and not try it out. The day he asked me to marry him I was giving him a lesson on how to carve a lighthouse, “ says Heather.

The couple works with a local tree cutting service to save trees from being pulverized, and turn them into art instead. Anything from pines to poplars are used.

Heather even created a nativity scene that’s now on display that you may have seen in from a home in the Tanglewood neighborhood in Vestavia Hills.

The couple now offers classes to the public. They supply all the tools and protective gear needed, as well as the wood. If you want to sign up or are interested in a custom creation click here.

“It’s extremely unique. It’s such a fun art form and we really want to share it with more people,” says Heather.

