Netflix thriller Dark has been renewed for season 2

Netflix thriller Dark has been renewed for season 2

By Keisha Hatchett

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

Netflix has renewed the German-language series for a second season, Deadline reports, meaning you're another step closer to unraveling the complex web made up of the Kahnwalds, Nielsens, Tiedemanns and Dopplers.

At the heart of the story is the disappearance of two kids, which exposes the double lives of four families living in their small town. An added supernatural twist shatters their concept time, linking the town to 1986, and the question becomes when they were taken rather than who took them.

Season 1, which consists of 10 hour-long episodes, has been lauded for its compelling story and stunning visuals, and you can expect even more of that in the new season.

Dark Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

