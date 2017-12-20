Netflix thriller Dark has been renewed for season 2

Actor and comedian T.J. Miller has been accused of sexual assault in a disturbing Daily Beast report published Tuesday.

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Netflix has renewed the German-language series for a second season, Deadline reports, meaning you're another step closer to unraveling the complex web made up of the Kahnwalds, Nielsens, Tiedemanns and Dopplers.

At the heart of the story is the disappearance of two kids, which exposes the double lives of four families living in their small town. An added supernatural twist shatters their concept time, linking the town to 1986, and the question becomes when they were taken rather than who took them.

Season 1, which consists of 10 hour-long episodes, has been lauded for its compelling story and stunning visuals, and you can expect even more of that in the new season.

Here's How Everyone in Netflix's Dark Is Connected

Dark Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

