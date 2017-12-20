DeAndre, born July 2002 is a charming boy who enjoys going to school and learning new things. He works hard and does well in school. He loves sports, especially basketball and football and would like to play professionally one day. He also enjoys playing video games, attending Sunday school and playing outside.

Jaden, born November 2003 is a sweet boy who enjoys going to school to be with his friends. He receives special services at school and still struggles. Jaden enjoys playing with wrestling or superhero figures. He loves to ride his bike and wants to be a dirt bike rider when he grows up. He likes to play video games and play with his older brother. He also loves praise and affection.

http://heartgalleryalabama.com/children/deandre-jaden/

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.