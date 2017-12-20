Flo’s Filet and Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail

Flo’s Filet & Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail

Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s menu

LongHorn Steakhouse’s legendary 6 oz. center-cut filet paired with choice of a grilled cold-water lobster tail, served with citrus butter.

Ingredients

• 4 6 oz. filets

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

• 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder

• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder

• 4 lobster tails

• 1 cup of butter, melted

• 1 half lemon

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions

• Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.

• To season the steaks, combine kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.

• Boldly season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s fully coated.

• Grill the steaks on each side for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until desired internal temperature is reached.

• Meanwhile, prepare the lobster tails by cutting them down the center to create two even halves.

• Loosen the meat from the shell at the open end. Carefully pull the meat away from the shell, keeping the last half-inch attached at the tail of the shell.

• Gently rinse the meat, and remove the vein and any pieces of shell.

• Season lobster tails lightly with salt and pepper.

• Place lobster tail on the grill and cover the top with a small piece of foil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.

• In a small bowl, mix melted butter with garlic and lemon juice.

• Serve lobster tail alongside grilled filet. Place grilled half lemon on top of the filet. Drizzle with the melted citrus butter.

• Enjoy!

Recipe serves four.

