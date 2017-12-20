Flo’s Filet and Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail

Flo’s Filet & Citrus Grilled Lobster Tail
Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s menu
LongHorn Steakhouse’s legendary 6 oz. center-cut filet paired with choice of a grilled cold-water lobster tail, served with citrus butter.
Ingredients
• 4 6 oz. filets
• 1 tablespoon kosher salt
• 1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
• 1 tablespoon granulated onion powder
• 1 tablespoon granulated garlic powder
• 4 lobster tails
• 1 cup of butter, melted
• 1 half lemon
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Directions
• Clean and oil your grill grates with cooking spray, close the grill lid and heat to 550 degrees F.
• To season the steaks, combine kosher salt, fresh cracked pepper, granulated onion powder and granulated garlic powder.
• Boldly season the steaks by sprinkling and rubbing the seasoning on both sides of the meat, making sure it’s fully coated.
• Grill the steaks on each side for approximately 3-4 minutes, or until desired internal temperature is reached.
• Meanwhile, prepare the lobster tails by cutting them down the center to create two even halves.
• Loosen the meat from the shell at the open end. Carefully pull the meat away from the shell, keeping the last half-inch attached at the tail of the shell.
• Gently rinse the meat, and remove the vein and any pieces of shell.
• Season lobster tails lightly with salt and pepper.
• Place lobster tail on the grill and cover the top with a small piece of foil. Cook for 4-5 minutes.
• In a small bowl, mix melted butter with garlic and lemon juice.
• Serve lobster tail alongside grilled filet. Place grilled half lemon on top of the filet. Drizzle with the melted citrus butter.
• Enjoy!
Recipe serves four.
For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse or to find your nearest location, visit LongHornSteakhouse.com. Connect with us at Facebook.com/LongHornSteakhouse, Twitter.com/LongHornSteaks and Instagram.com/LongHornSteaks.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.