Four men arrested, accused of burglarizing McCalla home

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says four people have been arrested and charged with burglarizing a residence in McCalla Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a burglary home. They found the home had been burglarized.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies four men were seen near the residence. The men were seen pushing a shopping cart toward a nearby shopping center.

When deputies went to the shopping center, they learned the men left that cart behind a retail store and went inside.

Deputies went inside the store and found the four men in a checkout line. All four were taken into custody.

Detectives say they questioned the four men and they all admitted to taking part in the burglary and theft.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Devan Ash of Birmingham was charged with third degree burglary, criminal mischief, and theft of property. He is in the Jefferson County Jail with a $48,000 bond.

25-year-old Timothy Wilson of Homewood, 24-year-old Maurice Thomas of Birmingham, and 20-year-old Tommie Brown of Birmingham were all charged with third degree burglary and theft of property. They all remain in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds set at $45,000 each.

