Watch Lisa Kudrow sparkle in this new Grace and Frankie trailer

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.



By Liam Mathews,

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow, who plays Sheree, Grace's (Jane Fonda) rhinestone-loving manicurist. She's not not a lot like Phoebe Buffay, who Kudrow played on Grace and Frankie co-creator Marta Kauffman's previous show Friends.

But she's more than just a manicurist; she's going to get even closer to Grace and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) is going to feel threatened that somebody is stealing her friend.

Elsewhere in the trailer: Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) explore having an open marriage; Grace has a bad knee that leads to myriad problems, like crashing a supermarket scooter into a display table; and Frankie being a little too excited to become a grandmother.

Grace and Frankie Season 4 arrives on Netflix Friday, Jan. 19.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Grace and Frankie

Lisa Kudrow

Jane Fonda

Lily Tomlin