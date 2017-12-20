Watch Lisa Kudrow sparkle in this new Grace and Frankie trailer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Watch Lisa Kudrow sparkle in this new Grace and Frankie trailer


By Liam Mathews,

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow, who plays Sheree, Grace's (Jane Fonda) rhinestone-loving manicurist. She's not not a lot like Phoebe Buffay, who Kudrow played on Grace and Frankie co-creator Marta Kauffman's previous show Friends.

But she's more than just a manicurist; she's going to get even closer to Grace and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) is going to feel threatened that somebody is stealing her friend.

Elsewhere in the trailer: Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston) explore having an open marriage; Grace has a bad knee that leads to myriad problems, like crashing a supermarket scooter into a display table; and Frankie being a little too excited to become a grandmother.

Grace and Frankie Season 4 arrives on Netflix Friday, Jan. 19.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Grace and Frankie

Lisa Kudrow

Jane Fonda

Lily Tomlin

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly