FIRST ALERT UPDATE: There is still a small zone that could see an isolated severe storm

A 5% risk for a severe storm remains through the early afternoon hours across the far southeast counties in the WBRC viewing area. We briefly saw a tornado warning in Randolph County just before 11 a.m. but the rotation was just radar indicated. The heaviest rain is done for today but scattered showers and storms may form through the early afternoon hours. Most will remain on the tame side.

Quieter weather unfolds tonight through Friday. A FIRST ALERT for more fog and areas of limited visibility tonight. Temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

We will be back in the 60s tomorrow afternoon though sunshine will be hard to come by.

On Friday, there is a slight chance for a passing showers otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Our next cold front approaches on Saturday and could impact west Alabama with rain and storms by Saturday morning and then shift eastward with time during the afternoon hours. I would plan on a wet day and to pack rain gear if you are attending the Birmingham Bowl.

Rain ends southeast early on Christmas Eve and the winds increase and temperatures decrease.

The winds calm down for Christmas Day and below normal temperatures dominate. Our next rain maker looks to impact us around the late Wednesday and early Thursday time frame next week.

Our coldest mornings are on Christmas and the 26th with lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.