Pecan Crusted Chicken With Lemon Cream Sauce

Breading:

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

3/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup olive oil

Sauce:

16oz of heavy cream

1 cup confectioners sugar

1/4 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 stick of butter

Pinch of salt

1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

1/4 cup corn starch slurp, corn starch & water

Chicken:

Take bread crumbs and pecans and pulse in a food processor and blend until smooth

Take chicken breast and pat into your mix and press hard on every side

Heat up sauté skillet to med to high heat. Add olive oil

Place chicken in skillet and lower heat to med not to burn the nuts

Turn every 3 to 4 min.

Sauce:

Add cream to your sauce pan turn to med heat.

Once your cream get warm slightly steaming, add you sugar and stir with your whisk. Constantly stir, adding your garlic and butter. Once your butter is melted, add your lemon juice. Continuing to stir, add 1/4 cup of corn starch slurp. Stir stir stir. If it's a little thick add a little more cream. Cover each chicken breast and enjoy!)

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.