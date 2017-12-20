Water gushing from fire hydrant struck by vehicle, in McCalla, c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Water gushing from fire hydrant struck by vehicle, in McCalla, causing traffic delays

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
Courtesy: @McCallaFire, Twitter Courtesy: @McCallaFire, Twitter
MCCALLA, AL (WBRC) -

Officials are out on Lakeside Drive and Lake Park where a fire hydrant was hit by a vehicle and is now gushing water. The water company on scene working to repair it. Traffic is backed up on Lakeside due to emergency vehicles.

McCalla Fire tweeted pictures of the gushing water from the tank. Water is currently out at the top of Rock Mountain to McAshan due to the vehicle accident.

