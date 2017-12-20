Water gushing from fire hydrant struck by vehicle, in McCalla, causing traffic delays

Officials are out on Lakeside Drive and Lake Park where a fire hydrant was hit by a vehicle and is now gushing water. The water company on scene working to repair it. Traffic is backed up on Lakeside due to emergency vehicles.

McCalla Fire tweeted pictures of the gushing water from the tank. Water is currently out at the top of Rock Mountain to McAshan due to the vehicle accident.

Water is out down Lakeside drive from water tank at the top of Rock Mtn to McAshan due to vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/tQP9aZcoUA — McCallaFire (@McCallaFire) December 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.