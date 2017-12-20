Early morning house fire called suspicious

Fire crews are calling a house fire in Birmingham suspicious.More >>
Fire crews are calling a house fire in Birmingham suspicious.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We have the potential for strong to severe storms this morning until early afternoon.More >>
FIRST ALERT: We have the potential for strong to severe storms this morning until early afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.More >>
A line of heavier rain and storms will be impacting our area during the morning hours on Wednesday. This heavier rain will reach northern Alabama after midnight and this part of the state could have some localized flooding.More >>
A line of heavier rain and storms will be impacting our area during the morning hours on Wednesday. This heavier rain will reach northern Alabama after midnight and this part of the state could have some localized flooding.More >>
A surprise, early, double Christmas present for an Oxford woman, unfolded Tuesday at Anniston's Hotel Finial.More >>
A surprise, early, double Christmas present for an Oxford woman, unfolded Tuesday at Anniston's Hotel Finial.More >>