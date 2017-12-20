Early morning house fire called suspicious - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Early morning house fire called suspicious

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Fire crews are calling a house fire in Birmingham suspicious.

The fire started Wednesday morning on Northland Avenue and 24 Street SW.

A Birmingham battalion chief says no one was home at the time of the fire. 

When crews arrived power lines were down. A car in the yard was damaged and as well as a home next door from the heat of the fire.

