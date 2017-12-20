FIRST ALERT UPDATE: A chance of strong to severe storms this morning

FIRST ALERT: We have the potential for strong to severe storms this morning until early afternoon. The threat includes strong to damaging winds, heavy rainfall and even an isolated tornado threat.

Forecast models show the rain and storms moving through our area primarily during the morning hours, with the threat diminishing as we get into this afternoon.

After that we could continue to see some spotty showers, but no strong storms look to be likely.

We are expecting dry and cloudy conditions on Thursday if you want to get out and do some Christmas shopping.

Overcast skies and unseasonably warm temperatures are expected through Friday, with only a slight chance of showers.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through again on Saturday, but severe storms are not expected. The rain will likely continue through Saturday night.

The rain should be moving out during the day on Sunday, with decreasing clouds expected, along with cooler air.

Christmas Day 2017 looks to be mostly sunny and cold with morning temperatures in the 20s and highs near 50s.

Cold, dry air takes us into midweek next week.

Stay "weather aware" today.

