UPDATE: Georgia man shot and killed in Pratt City identified

Authorities have identified a 70-year-old man who was shot and killed in Pratt City just after midnight Wednesday.

The victim, Lynnwood J. Henry, was from Decatur, Georgia and was in town visiting family.

The shooting happened in Pratt City on Avenue W and 1st street near the fire station.

Police say after Henry was shot he crashed his SUV into a pole.

A passerby found the man slumped over the wheel and his vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it.

No arrests have been made.

