Man, 70, dies after being shot while driving in Pratt City

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.

The shooting happened just after midnight Wednesday in Pratt City on Avenue W and 1st street near the fire station.

Police say after the man was shot he crashed his SUV into a pole.

A passerby found the man slumped over the wheel and his vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it.

