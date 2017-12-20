How does the GOP tax bill impact working families?

What's in the newly passed tax bill and what does it mean for you? We sat down with a few financial advisers who break it all down.

Michael Wagner of The Welch Group said what matters most is what's new to the bill and what stays the same.

What's new: For most working families, the new tax plan lowers the tax rates for each income bracket and it doubles the standard deduction. Wagner said for a married couple a standard deduction of $12,000 is now $24,000.

"It's a bigger deduction, but while they're giving you one thing, they're taking a way other things that you were itemizing," said Wagner.

That includes fees for your financial adviser, charitable contributions, a limit on your state and local taxes, and for Alabama and Auburn fans you can be impacted as well.

"The biggest one in Alabama is they're taking away where you give away from the University of Alabama and Auburn for football tickets and that's a big one here in Alabama," continued Wagner.

Working-class families will see a bigger child tax credit going from $1,000 to $2,000 and the bill also gets rid of the individual health insurance mandate by 2019.

What's staying in place: Student loan deductions and medical expense deductions are some of the provisions that will stay in place.

“Before this bill, in order for your medical expenses to be deducted it had to be more than 10 percent of your adjusted gross income . They're now lowering that threshold to 7.5 percent , which could be if you have someone that's having a lot of nursing home care or a lot of medical expenses this year this is actually a way they could save money not just in 2018 but also in 2017,” explained Wagner.

What does this mean for your pockets? Financial experts say it can impact nearly all families.

Most Americans can expect a savings in February, some will actually have an increase and some will see an increase in paycheck in February,” continued Wagner.

For a couple in the 15 percent tax bracket, that's anywhere between $20,000 to $77,000, you can see a three percent tax savings across the board that could go directly to your family's pocket.

This bill also doubles the standard deduction and for accounting consultants like Tim Clay, he says it will make tax time easier for some.

It will simplify the tax return for a lot of middle-class tax filers. They will have a simpler tax return. They won’t itemize anymore.

He also say this tax provision could benefit some small businesses. The tax bill would allow owners of certain pass-through companies a 20 percent deduction on taxable income.

“The biggest advantage to the bill to me is with the business owners and the corporations and for flow-through entities,” continued Clay.

Pass through companies are LLC’s, sole proprietorships, and partnerships.

