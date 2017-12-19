Northport approves 2018 budget that gives city workers raises

Here’s a first detailed look at a new budget for Northport that will mean raises for some city workers.



Northport's city administrator Bruce Higginbotham said they've set aside 2-percent of the budget next year to give salary increases to city employees.



But how the money will be split, they're not sure of yet.



There's no doubt, the way towns generate money now, is changing.



“All cities have challenges when it comes to tax base,” said Higginbotham.



But while some cities have struggled a bit with revenue, the city administrator said Northport is in good shape.



“I can honestly say over the last couple years, Northport has been very fortunate that we have seen our sales tax and other taxes remain relatively stable and some cases even grow,” said Higginbotham.



In fact this year Northport finished in the black, meaning no debt owed, helping them project how 2018's fiscal year will go, setting the budget at about $30-million.

So what's working for the city?

“I do think the interest in Northport as far as shoppers, citizens, as far as development and people and looking at us has contributed to the growth,”said Higginbotham.

With a little extra money made this year, the city was able to approve raises for city employees and a 25-percent funding increase to PARA and the Kentuck Art Center in 2018.



“It's exciting to us. We want to contribute as much as we can and as many different ways we can for the community,” said Higginbotham.

Another added bonus to next year's budget is no cuts had to be made.



The city plans to decide next month how much of a raise city employees will get.

