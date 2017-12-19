City of Hueytown names new police chief - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

City of Hueytown names new police chief

(Source: Hueytown PD Facebook page) (Source: Hueytown PD Facebook page)
HUEYTOWN, AL (WBRC) -

Officials in Hueytown announced Tuesday that Mickey Willis has been named Chief of Police for the city.

Chief Willis has 36 years of law enforcement experience and has worked for the city of Hueytown for 33 years.

Willis takes over the department after the retirement of Chief Chuck Hagler.

