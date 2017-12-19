Oxford woman surprised with early appearance of husband, vow renewal ceremony

A surprise, early, double Christmas present for an Oxford woman, unfolded Tuesday at Anniston's Hotel Finial.

Jessica and Christopher Cordell have been married for five years, but it was a quick ceremony, and not the wedding she wanted. Then Christopher joined the Navy.

Jessica was expecting Christopher home December 28. Tuesday night, she and her mother came to the Hotel Finial expecting to come to a White Winter Party. When they arrived there were very few people around, just her sister and one of the hotel's co-owners, Ginger Marsh. She was also told the party would start 30 minutes later than expected so that's why the other guests hadn't arrived.

Then one special guest arrived: Christopher, nine days early, with a large bouquet of white roses.

The two embraced for several minutes as Jessica became emotional, then Christopher showed her the second big surprise: a room full of friends and family, and a preacher.

It was a surprise vow renewal ceremony, the wedding she always wanted.

"She typically surprises me with things, you know," Christopher Cordell said before the ceremony. "So I took a page from her playbook and I figured, you know, the best surprise would be me coming home a little early, home for the holidays."

"We've moved around a lot," said Jessica, after the ceremony. "And the military has, and our kids have, you know, taken us to other things, and we never really had the opportunity. So, this, this is awesome."

Ginger Marsh, who co-owns the historic hotel with her husband, state senator Del Marsh, has been helping the family plan the surprise as far back as just before Halloween. She taught Christopher during her days as a teacher at C. E. Hanna Elementary in Hobson City.

Marsh says the two had originally been married by a naval officer and Jessica had always wanted a "proper wedding."

"He was across the country and now he's here," said Jessica, "and now I'm shocked."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.