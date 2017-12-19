Blount County teen charged in death of his parents

The Blount County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 17-year-old Leo Chavez has been arrested on charges related to the murder of his parents.

Chavez was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on Tuesday. He is facing one count of capital murder and two counts of first degree robbery in the death of his parents.

Members of the family spent much of Monday searching for Ricardo Santiago and Adalberta Chavez of Cleveland.

No additional details are available at this time.

