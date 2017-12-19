Jesus Real Ministry toy and clothing drive

A toy and clothing drive is underway at Jesus Real Ministry. The church is asking for new coats, shoes, and toys or items that are in good condition.
Donations will go to children of homicide victims in Birmingham.
The drive goes each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Thursday.
Apostle Wanda Stephen says she knows exactly what families go through after a homicide. Her own son was killed and left behind five boys.
Apostle Stephen is so passionate about this drive, she will personally pick up items if you can't get them to the church.
If you have items you'd like to donate, her at 205-586-6421.
The church is located at 2008 Snavely Avenue in Birmingham.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a 70-year-old man was shot and killed while driving.More >>
A line of heavier rain and storms will be impacting our area during the morning hours on Wednesday. This heavier rain will reach northern Alabama after midnight and this part of the state could have some localized flooding.More >>
A line of heavier rain and storms will be impacting our area during the morning hours on Wednesday. This heavier rain will reach northern Alabama after midnight and this part of the state could have some localized flooding.More >>
A surprise, early, double Christmas present for an Oxford woman, unfolded Tuesday at Anniston's Hotel Finial.More >>
A surprise, early, double Christmas present for an Oxford woman, unfolded Tuesday at Anniston's Hotel Finial.More >>
Officials in Hueytown announced Tuesday that Mickey Willis has been named Chief of Police for the city.More >>
Officials in Hueytown announced Tuesday that Mickey Willis has been named Chief of Police for the city.More >>
The Blount County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 17-year-old Leo Chavez has been arrested on charges related to the murder of his parents.More >>
The Blount County Sheriff's Office has confirmed 17-year-old Leo Chavez has been arrested on charges related to the murder of his parents.More >>