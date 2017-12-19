Jesus Real Ministry toy and clothing drive

A toy and clothing drive is underway at Jesus Real Ministry. The church is asking for new coats, shoes, and toys or items that are in good condition.

Donations will go to children of homicide victims in Birmingham.

The drive goes each day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted through Thursday.

Apostle Wanda Stephen says she knows exactly what families go through after a homicide. Her own son was killed and left behind five boys.

Apostle Stephen is so passionate about this drive, she will personally pick up items if you can't get them to the church.

If you have items you'd like to donate, her at 205-586-6421.

The church is located at 2008 Snavely Avenue in Birmingham.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.