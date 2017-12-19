Child Health Insurance Program running out of money

A federal program that helps families without medical insurance get it for their kids is running out of money.

CHIP, otherwise known as the Child Health Insurance Program, is funded by the federal government.

That program will run out of money by March unless Congress acts to fund it again.

Because of that, the state of Alabama announced recently that it will stop enrolling children in the program by January 1.

CHIP helps families who don't qualify for Medicaid, but have trouble affording health insurance for their kids.

State Representative Chris England of Tuscaloosa says as many 100,000 children in the state of Alabama could be left without insurance if something isn't done.

Rep. England said the state of Alabama doesn't have the money to pay for the program alone.

"Alabama has an infant mortality rate that makes it a lot like third world countries and a poverty level that the U. N. just cited as abhorrent. It's just amazing that now we're going to have or potentially have more people without health insurance," Rep. England said.

England hopes Congress will address the CHIP funding problem quickly now that it appears tax cut plans are finalized.

Children currently enrolled in CHIP could lose their insurance by February if nothing changes.

