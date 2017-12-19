Two robbery suspects arrested in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police have made two arrests in connection with two recent armed robberies.

Police arrested Rasheem Powell and Ladarius Maurice Watson. Both face robbery charges in connection with violent armed robberies that happened last week.

They include robberies at the Chevron located in the 6500 block of Interstate Lane and the Circle K in the 6400 block of University Blvd East in Cottondale.

In those cases, the clerks were assaulted.

Authorities say what makes the crimes unusual is that several armed, masked suspects would enter a business at the same time and overpower the clerk before getting away.

"They're armed with hand guns. That's serious enough as it is. And they've shown they will use violence. They struck at least two clerks in the city of Tuscaloosa with a hand gun so obviously it seems to have escalated some," Capt. Brad Mason explained.

Officers also have arrest warrants for Jasmone Datrell Giles, a 20-year-old male from Tuscaloosa.

Anyone with information on where he is should call Tuscaloosa Police.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.