Alabama State Troopers continue tradition by donating teddy bears

Alabama state troopers continued a holiday tradition today by bringing teddy bears to children in area hospitals.



They showed up at Druid City Hospital Tuesday morning with teddy bears in hand.



They've been doing this statewide for nearly 30 years according to David Steward, President of the Alabama State Trooper Association.



These troopers wanted to cheer up these children.



And giving them a teddy bear can do that.



Troopers keep two bears in their patrol car in case they run into an accident or problem involving an upset child on the roadway.



But they can also help kids who don't want to be in the hospital so close to Christmas.



"Oh, we love it. We do this statewide. We've got troopers going all across the state visiting children in the hospital. I know it's our favorite time of the year here and I know the guys who do it across the state love to do it as well," Steward told WBRC.



Teddy bears are bought with money donated to the state trooper association by sponsors.



