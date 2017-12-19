Family searches for missing Blount County couple, authorities question teen son

A Blount County family is desperately searching for their missing loved ones after making a terrible discovery inside their home.

Investigators are questioning the couple’s teenage son about his parents’ whereabouts.

Late Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office were releasing only a few details about the case, describing it as "very sensitive."

They did, however, confirm they are looking for Ricardo Santiago and Adalberta Chavez of Cleveland.

The couple's family says they first noticed Chavez and Santiago missing Saturday morning after trying several times to reach them.

When family members reached out to the couple's 17-year-old son, they say he responded in ways that were unusual and concerning.

"He didn't like the questions being asked about where his parents were," says one family member who asked to remain anonymous. "He only said, 'They went to Mexico'. And that was even more suspicious because we're a big family and nobody was notified."

Family members eventually went to the couple’s home, but they got a message from the son telling them no one should enter the house or "there would be bloodshed."

That’s when the family alerted authorities who later discovered blood inside the couple's trailer.

The son was later found in another state.

Monday, officials in Blount County were questioning him while family members searched a wooded area for the couple.

"Ever since this thing began, I haven't felt good at all," the family member said. "We're a family very close and it's the first time it's ever happened to our family and I am sure the entire family doesn't feel good either."

They are asking anyone who may have information or seen anything suspicious to let the Sheriff’s office know immediately.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.