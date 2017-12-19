Protect your delivered packages from the Grinch

Less than a week to go before Christmas arrives and that means loads of packages being delivered.



But what do you do if someone steals that package right from your front porch before you get it?



This is something police are seeing more and more of as internet shopping grows.



They say it happens all year long, but of course, there's more of it at Christmas.



The main thing officers suggest is taking preventative measures to protect your items if you know a delivery is coming.



The first way would be taking advantage of email notification and text alerts your courier service may offer so you can be notified when that package is delivered.



If you're not going to be home, you might try having the package delivered to your job or another address where someone will be present.



The post office uses something called informed delivery that will help alert you as well.



And make sure you require a signature confirmation upon delivery.



“We want to make sure somebody is at the home to sign for the delivered package,” says Officer Brian Hale with the Hoover Police Department.



“If they just leave it there, it gives the opportunity a thief needs if a package is sitting there for an extended period of time. So signature confirmation is huge."



If indeed your package is stolen, the first thing police suggest you do is check with your neighbor.



Maybe they grabbed it and are holding onto it safekeeping.



If that's not the case, then try your courier service: the package may have been delivered to the wrong address and they can track it.



After that, let your local police department know so they can file a written report.

