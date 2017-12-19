New regulation for Birmingham Water Works Board?

A Jefferson County lawmaker is proposing a bill that if approved, would give the state’s public service commission the power to regulate the Birmingham Water Works Board.

State Representative Jack Williams of Vestavia Hills says that it's important because it would mean more scrutiny over rate increases.



“I think it would provide greater assurance to the citizens of Birmingham, and the rate payers of Birmingham Water Works Board to know that there was an extra set of eyes,” said Williams.



This move stems from a 2001 agreement between the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the water works board.

The agreement allows for the BWWB to buy back their assets from the city of Birmingham, with the stipulation, the Public Service Commission would regulate them.

However, according to Williams, the PSC later voted that they did not have the statutory authority to do so.



Williams says this bill would give the organization that regulatory power.

It’s unclear why this issue was never readdressed.

However, the state representative believes now is the time to make good on the agreement.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with me or micromanaging the water works board. This is what the water works board asked for and agreed to,” he said.



WBRC reached out to the Water Works for a comment but we did not hear back by the time of publication.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.