Alabama woman given Seth Moates Mobility Award

Alabama state troopers continued a holiday tradition today by bringing teddy bears to children in area hospitals. cMore >>
Alabama state troopers continued a holiday tradition today by bringing teddy bears to children in area hospitals.More >>
Less than a week to go before Christmas arrives and that means loads of packages being delivered.More >>
Less than a week to go before Christmas arrives and that means loads of packages being delivered.More >>
A Jefferson County lawmaker is proposing a bill that if approved, would give the state’s public service commission the power to regulate the Birmingham Water Works Board.More >>
A Jefferson County lawmaker is proposing a bill that if approved, would give the state’s public service commission the power to regulate the Birmingham Water Works Board.More >>
Hoover police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Four Seasons Condominiums on Lorna Road at approximately 7:18 Monday evening.More >>
Hoover police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Four Seasons Condominiums on Lorna Road at approximately 7:18 Monday evening.More >>
"I am like everyone else, I just live from a chair” woman awarded for the inspiring way she lives life after being seriously injured in a car crash.More >>
"I am like everyone else, I just live from a chair” woman awarded for the inspiring way she lives life after being seriously injured in a car crash.More >>