Alabama woman given Seth Moates Mobility Award

Paige Zukowski is unstoppable, and now she will get around even faster. She is this year’s recipient of was given the Seth Moates Mobility Award.

When she was just 17, her neck was fractured in a car crash. Paige has been in a wheelchair ever since. That hasn’t stopped her from working, getting married and having two children. She’s done it all with grace and a positive attitude.

“I just think we always need to focus on the things we have and not the things we don’t have and it will make you be incredibly grateful because even in the darkest moments there is so much to be thankful for. I just feel incredibly blessed,” says Paige “I think I am like everyone else, I just live from a chair.”

Paige was given a new assist device, which will give her a boost when taking her manual wheelchair up hills, ramps or other difficult terrain. It’s powered by a smartwatch. Insurance denied her repeated requests for one in the past. She says it will change her life.

“It’s going to change it dramatically. Improve it 100 percent. I no longer will have to have my kids help me get up hills or get in place where I would normally need their assistance, that’s going to give me more independence and there’s no price you can put on that” she says.

She was nominated for the award by her physical therapist at UAB, Cathy Carver, who says Paige inspires her.

“I am incredibly grateful to be a part of helping people with disabilities do what they want to do. They encourage me more than they will ever know,” says Carver.

Paige Zukowski is the second recipient of the Seth Moates Mobility Award. Moates was also injured in his youth, and spent most of his life wheelchair bound. He worked for DME services in Birmingham, fitting others for wheelchairs and encouraging them to never give up or loose hope. After his death, the company and his family wanted to continue his legacy. The program annually donates a custom wheelchair or assist device to a someone who best embodies Moates’ uncompromising approach to living with disability. It's sponsored by UAB’s Spain Rehabilitation Center, DME Services and this year, manufacturer Max Mobility.

“It’s very humbling and overwhelming. I am incredibly grateful and honored. I hope I can continue Seth’s legacy and make his family proud,” says Paige. “Your life doesn’t end after injury or after a catastrophic event. It’s just an opportunity to make yourself better and not make you bitter and to live a life that offers other people hope to continue to move forward and make their life amazing.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.