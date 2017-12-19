FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain overnight, possible severe storms Wednesday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG STORM THREAT: Heavier rain and thunderstorms are on the increase across our area this evening. The axis of heaviest rain looks to setup along and north of the I-20 corridor. We could see a flash flood threat materialize overnight, especially north of I-20. A flash flood watch is currently in effect for Cullman County and the Tennessee Valley. Rain totals may top 3 inches in some northern locations by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will remain high for areas further south, but the wet weather will be more-patchy in nature in these zones, with areas of dense fog. The heaviest/steady rain axis will be located along a warm front draped across north Alabama. You can certainly feel the change in temperature as a milder air mass has returned. Temperatures Tuesday night will remain in the 60s and we could have readings nearing 70° over southern areas by Wednesday morning.

SEVERE THREAT WEDNESDAY MORNING: A disturbance will move our way Wednesday morning producing another line of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be strong or severe, especially in areas south of I-20. The severe risk is marginal, although if a severe storm develops, it would be cable of producing a brief tornado or damaging wind gusts. WHEN: The stronger storm threat will begin over west Alabama by 6 a.m. and reach the I-65 corridor by 11 a.m. Then the stormy weather will continue into east Alabama. Look for the wet weather to gradually taper off in the afternoon, with lingering clouds into the evening. Dry weather will return for the first day of winter on Thursday, however it will be far from winter-like with highs nearing 70°.

FIRST ALERT FOR WEEKEND RAIN FOLLOWED BY A WINTRY BLAST: Another storm system will be impacting the area beginning on Friday. This system will bring clouds and a chance of showers during the day, with a better chance of rain and possible storm Friday night and early Saturday. We may catch a break in the wet weather late on Saturday, but a secondary front leading cold arctic air will blast southward. This will likely produce more clouds and a few showers Saturday night. Temperatures will be on the fall as the rain exits early Sunday. We will start off quite mild on Christmas Eve but look for readings in the 40s by the evening. The dry air should win out, based on the latest data, and this will mean cold, windy, and dry conditions as Santa comes to town. Highs on Christmas will be in the 40s, with lows in the 20s Monday night.

Stay weather alert this evening as we monitor the stormy setup overnight.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.