FIRST ALERT: Dense fog overnight, heavy rain & storms Wednesday morning

FIRST ALERT FOR HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG STORM THREAT: A line of heavier rain and storms will be impacting our area during the morning hours on Wednesday. This heavier rain will reach northern Alabama after midnight and this part of the state could have some localized flooding. A flash flood watch is currently in effect for Cullman County and the Tennessee Valley. Rain totals may top 3 inches in some northern locations by tomorrow afternoon. We also have dense fog advisories that will be in effect through 9 a.m. for the entire area.

The chance for rain and storms will increase across our area from northwest to southeast after 4 a.m. Some of the storms tomorrow morning may be strong or severe, especially between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. The severe risk is marginal but if a severe storm develops, threats would include damaging straight-line winds or a brief tornado. So, stay weather alert with the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT FOR WEEKEND RAIN FOLLOWED BY A WINTRY BLAST: Another storm system will be impacting the area beginning on Friday. This system will bring clouds and a chance of showers during the day, with a better chance of rain and possible storm Friday night and early Saturday. We may catch a break in the wet weather late on Saturday, but a secondary front leading cold arctic air will blast southward. This will likely produce more clouds and a few showers Saturday night. Temperatures will be on the fall as the rain exits early Sunday. We will start off quite mild on Christmas Eve but look for readings in the 40s by the evening. The dry air should win out, based on the latest data, and this will mean cold, windy, and dry conditions as Santa comes to town. Highs on Christmas will be in the 40s, with lows in the 20s Monday night.

