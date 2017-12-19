Man killed in 'domestic situation' shooting in Gardendale identified

On Tuesday morning, Gardendale police were called to reports of a shooting just off of Twin Ridge Drive. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old black male dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Brenston Markeze Prince.

Gardendale's Police Chief, Mike Walker, described the shooting as a domestic situation and said there was no danger to the public. Walker added that expect to complete investigation before making any follow-up statements on the case.

Police have one individual in custody.

WBRC's John Huddleston is following this incident. He'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

