Man killed in 'domestic situation' shooting in Gardendale

On Tuesday morning, Gardendale police were called to reports of a shooting just off of Twin Ridge Drive. Officers arrived to find a 41-year-old black male dead.

Gardendale's Police Chief, Mike Walker, described the shooting as a domestic situation and said there was no danger to the public. Walker added that expect to complete investigation before making any follow-up statements on the case.

Police have one individual in custody. Neither the victim, nor the person in custody, have been formally identified.

WBRC's John Huddleston is following this incident. He'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

