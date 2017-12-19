Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured, out for remainder of season

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice.
Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.
“Dylan Moses injured his foot in practice on Monday. He will be out indefinitely," Saban said.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.