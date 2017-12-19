Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured, out for remainder of sea - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured, out for remainder of season

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice.

Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.

“Dylan Moses injured his foot in practice on Monday. He will be out indefinitely," Saban said.

