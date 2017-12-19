Salsa Senorita Tortilla Soup

2 lbs shredded cooked chicken

32 oz. chicken broth

5 beef Bouillon cubes

1 jar Salsa Senorita (any variety)

1 8 oz. can tomato sauce

2 cloves minced garlic

1/3 bunch fresh cilantro

1 tsp. sea salt

½ tsp. celery seed

½ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. thyme

½ tsp. cumin

3 corn tortillas cut into strips

Optional:

3 limes

3 avocados

Mexican cheese

sour cream

tortilla chips

Combine all ingredients through the cumin in a stock pot. Simmer for 1 hour. Add tortillas strips and simmer for another 30 minutes or until strips are dissolved and the broth thickens. Serve and top soup with avocado slices, cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips and/or squeezed lime.