Salsa Senorita Tortilla Soup
2 lbs shredded cooked chicken
32 oz. chicken broth
5 beef Bouillon cubes
1 jar Salsa Senorita (any variety)
1 8 oz. can tomato sauce
2 cloves minced garlic
1/3 bunch fresh cilantro
1 tsp. sea salt
½ tsp. celery seed
½ tsp. pepper
½ tsp. thyme
½ tsp. cumin
3 corn tortillas cut into strips
Optional:
3 limes
3 avocados
Mexican cheese
sour cream
tortilla chips
Combine all ingredients through the cumin in a stock pot. Simmer for 1 hour. Add tortillas strips and simmer for another 30 minutes or until strips are dissolved and the broth thickens. Serve and top soup with avocado slices, cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips and/or squeezed lime.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.