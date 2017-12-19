Blount Co. authorities locate body of missing teen on Christmas night

Blount County authorities located the body of a missing 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.

Christian Boyle's body was found outside of his 2001 4-door silver Oldsmobile Alero on Cold Ranch Road Monday evening on Christmas.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Boyle's phone was off and he had not been active on any social media accounts, prior to the discovery. His family says he also had not checked on his dad, who is sick.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 205-625-4127.

