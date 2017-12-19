Blount Co. authorities locate body of Christian Boyle

Blount County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.More >>
Nearly a thousand meals were served on Christmas Day.More >>
Birmingham police responded to a shooting on 42nd Street Avenue North in Ensley.More >>
Bundle up! Temperatures are falling rapidly tonight with overnight lows dropping into the mid 20s.More >>
An unidentified black male was struck and killed on Ensley Pleasant Grove Road around 5 Monday night.More >>
