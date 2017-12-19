Blount Co. authorities locate body of Christian Boyle

Blount County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old male who has not been seen since December 12.

Christian Boyle is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has brown hair and dark green eyes.

He has his dad's name and birthday, George Samuel Boyle 6-25-67, tattooed on his right back shoulder. Boyle also has a tattoo of a Taurus on his left bicep and the word overcome on his inside wrist.

He is driving a 2001 4-door silver Oldsmobile Alero with a sunroof.

Boyle's phone is off and he has not been active on any social media accounts. His family says he also has not checked on his dad who is sick.

Authorities located the body of Boyle outside of his vehicle on Cold Ranch Road Monday evening on Christmas.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 205-625-4127.

