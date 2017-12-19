FIRST ALERT: Heavier rain moves in Tuesday, risk for isolated severe storms Wednesday

A FIRST ALERT for a steady and heavier rain to build in late Tuesday afternoon, especially north of I-20. Temperatures will rise into the lower 60s and hold steady there. Tonight, temperatures will slowly rise and heavy rain sets up north of I-20 through Wednesday morning. Once again, fog and limited visibility will be an issue.



A FIRST ALERT for isolated strong or severe storms on Wednesday morning and afternoon. Damaging winds gusts and brief tornadoes will be possible with the strongest of the storms. West Alabama needs to be ready by 6 a.m. for the squall line to arrive and then the I-65 corridor/I-59 corridor by 9 a.m.



Another round might flare up in the afternoon behind the first round, so I’m keeping the small severe risk for areas west of I-59 between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. and areas east of I-59 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.



This threat is a 1 out of 5 on the scale, which is the lowest.



Dry weather takes over on Thursday and for most of Friday. Temperatures stay above normal the rest of this week!



On Saturday, a strong cold front brings a band of rain and storms to the northwest portion of the state by 6 a.m. and points eastward through the late afternoon hours. That means it looks wet for the Birmingham Bowl!



Model data is starting to align and we only have a small chance for rain to linger early on Christmas Eve morning to the southeast, otherwise it looks dry and much colder and breezy going into Christmas Day.



