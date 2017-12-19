Authorities looking for missing man from Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's to help find a missing man from Center Point.

Joshua Malik Norfleet, 20, has not been seen since December 9 when he left his grandmother's home in Bessemer to go to the bank.

Authorities say Norfleet was driving a 2012 gray Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license tag 1CT7781.

Norfleet has not shown up for work or had any contact with his employer or family since he left.

He's is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Norfleet is can call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

