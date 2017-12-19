Red Velvet Roulage

Ingredients:
2 cups sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 cups canola oil
4 eggs
whisk in bowl until smooth
2 ½ cups of flour
1 teaspoons of Baking Soda
2 teaspoons of Baking Powder
2 Tablespoons of Cocoa Powder
sift 3 times together
1 cup Buttermilk
1 tablespoon Vanilla
2 oz. of Liquid Food Coloring
add until batter is smooth
Makes 3 half sheet pan, Spray and parchment pans, smooth out bubbles, and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with favorite icing and enjoy!
2 cups of Heavy Whipping Cream
1 Cup of Powdered Sugar....Whip until thick spread to edges of cake and roll with Parchment. Freeze for 2 hours or longer.
