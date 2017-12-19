Red Velvet Roulage

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups canola oil

4 eggs

whisk in bowl until smooth

2 ½ cups of flour

1 teaspoons of Baking Soda

2 teaspoons of Baking Powder

2 Tablespoons of Cocoa Powder

sift 3 times together

1 cup Buttermilk

1 tablespoon Vanilla

2 oz. of Liquid Food Coloring

add until batter is smooth

Makes 3 half sheet pan, Spray and parchment pans, smooth out bubbles, and bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with favorite icing and enjoy!

2 cups of Heavy Whipping Cream

1 Cup of Powdered Sugar....Whip until thick spread to edges of cake and roll with Parchment. Freeze for 2 hours or longer.

