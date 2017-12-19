2017 Birmingham Bowl Texas Tech vs South Florida

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC 1720 Valley View Dr., Birmingham, AL 35209 and Birmingham Bowl 701 Providence Park Suite 200Birmingham, Alabama 35242 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion will be held Tuesday December 19, 2017. Entries must be received each day by 9:00am. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.



2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Cullman, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston, who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WBRC TV, Birmingham Bowl, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.



3. How to Enter. Watch WBRC’s FOX6 Good Day Alabama between the hours of 4:00am and 9:00am Tuesday December 19, 2017. When the “call to action” is announce, be the 6th caller into the station to win. The call-in number will be announced on air when the "call to action" is made. Entries must be received by 9:00AM each day in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.



Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.



By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WBRC-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WBRC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WBRC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).



4. Prize(s). One (1) prizes will be awarded. Winner will receive four general admission tickets to the Birmingham Bowl at Legion Field Saturday, December 23, 2017. The approximate retail value of each prize is $120.00.



No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.



5. How the Prizes are Awarded. Winners will be notified at the time of their calls. At the time of notification, winners must provide their correct name, address, and telephone number.



6. Odds of Winning. Odds of becoming a first prize winner depend upon the number of eligible entries received and the order in which telephone calls are received.



7. Prize Limitations: Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner of the Competition must claim prize by Friday 22, 2017 or the prize will be forfeited.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture state issued identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), and if applicable any travel companion(s), will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility at the station located at 1720 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209 on normal business days between 8:30AM – 4:00PM by Friday 22, 2017 at the time the prize is claimed or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Friday 22, 2017or the prize will be forfeited.



Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WBRC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WBRC-TV if WBRC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.



Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WBRC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.



9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.



10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBRC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBRC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).



11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to P.O. Box 6, Birmingham, AL between December 20, 2017 and January 19, 2018.