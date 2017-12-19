FIRST ALERT: A Dense Fog Advisory this morning and severe storms possible Wednesday

A First Alert for a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fog will limit visibility for drivers below half a mile at times. Remember to travel slower than normal and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Showers could be heavy at times today, especially for late this afternoon and into this evening. Expect highs to top out in the low 60s and light winds developing out of the south around 5 mph.

This evening could see some thunderstorms roll through and eventually tapering off overnight. Lows should only drop into the upper 50s to low 60s...with south winds at 10-15 mph.

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday not only brings some of our best chances of rain and thunderstorms for the workweek, but also the potential for strong to severe storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Monitor your WBRC weather app for instant updates on potential severe storms in your area. Expect highs in the upper 60s and south winds at 10-15.

Thursday could be a lull day with much of our rain holding off. We may even see some brief sunshine before clouding up again along with rain returning by Friday.

Friday could see a few showers, but the best chance of rain come Friday night. Temperatures should continue to remain mild.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms along with slightly cooler temperatures join us for the weekend and into Christmas day.

