Man shot twice in the back in southwest Birmingham

A shooting in southwest Birmingham is under investigation.

Police say a man was shot twice in the back and taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of S.J. Bennett Drive, that's across from Wenonah High School.

No one is in custody. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.