Lawsuit against Colonial Pipeline says company is doing an insufficient clean up job at Shelby County explosion site

It was just over a year ago, we told you about the Colonial Pipeline explosion in Shelby County that killed one person and burned for several days.

A lawsuit filed last week says the company is failing to live up to its promise to clean up.



The nearly 30-page lawsuit filed by landowners Timothy Webster, Shelby Investments LLC and Cahaba Outfitters LLC claim Colonial Pipeline hasn't done enough to clean up contamination from that pipeline explosion last year. The plaintiffs say the explosion caused extensive contamination to the land around the pipeline.

They say water in the area has also been contaminated and that Colonial's repair and remediation efforts haven't helped much.



The lawsuit also says the land is beyond repair and caused property values to plummet which has put a proposed residential development on hold for the time being.



Jim Williams, the attorney for the landowners says “We stand by the allegations of the complaint."

Colonial Pipeline released this statement to WBRC:



“Since the immediate aftermath of the October 31, 2016 accident, Colonial has been engaged in substantial and ongoing remediation efforts, including the excavation of any contaminated soil, at and around the accident site. Our work has been conducted in coordination with, and under the oversight of, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), andnwill continue until ADEM agrees that no further action is required at the site. Colonial believes that many of the allegations in Mr. Webster’s lawsuit are false and unfounded. We fully intend to respond to each of them in the course of the litigation. Notwithstanding the filing of the lawsuit, we are committed to moving forward with efforts to remediate and restore the property."



The lawsuit is asking for an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.