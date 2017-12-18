FIRST ALERT for areas of dense fog through Tuesday morning

A First Alert for areas of dense fog to persist through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Fog will limit visibility for drivers below ½ of a mile at times. Remember to use your headlights, travel slower than normal and allow plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Showers move in from the southwest during the pre-dawn hours and then close to I-65 by 7 a.m. Showers, some heavy at times will continue to move in from the southwest during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain coverage will be greatest to the north of I-20. Temperatures warm into the 60s once again.

A stronger system moves in on Wednesday morning. A FIRST ALERT for an isolated severe storm threat. There is a marginal risk for a brief tornado and 60 mph wind gusts. The threat from west to east is mainly between 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Temperatures will top off in the 60s.

We catch a break from active weather on Thursday. Temperatures remain well above normal.

On Friday, we will be watching another strong storm system that could bring another chance for severe storms to the state.

There is a lot of uncertainty going into the holiday weekend and Christmas Day. The models vary considerably. One keeps the chance for rain longer, the other doesn’t and one shows snow on Christmas morning and the other one doesn’t. Keep up with this tricky and evolving forecast. Right now we are leaning toward the wetter and warmer solution.

Jill Gilardi WBRC First Alert Certified Meteorologist

