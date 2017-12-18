18-wheeler fire on I-459 northbound past Acton Road exit

Multiple agencies responded Monday evening to an 18-wheeler fire on the side of Interstate 459 northbound past Acton Road, exit 17.

Officials say the fire originated in the cab of the truck before it broke through to the trailer. Fire rescue crews were called to the scene and they extinguished the flames.

We're told the saddle tank on the truck melted and around 120 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the interstate.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

18 wheeler fire. 459N between Acton Rd and 280. — Birmingham Fire (@bham_fire) December 19, 2017

