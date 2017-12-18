Police search for suspect accused of robbing Gardendale pastor a - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police search for suspect accused of robbing Gardendale pastor at gunpoint

GARDENDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Gardendale Police are asking for your help locating a man wanted for robbing a pastor outside the Gardendale First Baptist Church.

The incident happened Monday morning in the parking lot of the church. A suspect approached the victim demanding the keys to his SUV. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Luckily, the victim suffered no injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a dark toboggan, a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

The vehicle is described as a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with Alabama tag number 1AR4581.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Gardendale Police Department.

