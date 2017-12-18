Hoover police officer on leave after domestic violence charges

Authorities confirm a Hoover Police Department patrol officer has been placed on administrative leave after domestic violence charges were filed against him by Birmingham Police.

47-year-old Timothy Pugh was arrested after a Sunday night incident involving him and his wife. Officials with Birmingham police say Pugh and his wife got into a physical altercation after leaving a Christmas party.

Pugh is facing a third degree domestic assault charge. He was placed on administrative leave by Hoover Police pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

