Train blocked Birmingham intersection for more than 36 hours; officials blame the snow

A train stopped on the tracks for more than 36 hours finally moved Monday afternoon.



The train blocked traffic at 40th Street SW and Bessemer Avenue which is on the Birmingham - Midfield city line.



Midfield Police say they were first notified of the problem around 6:30 Saturday evening.



Officer Christopher Grace says they called officials with Norfolk Southern no less than ten times and were told it would be taken care of.



Norfolk Southern says the train was stopped for so long as a result of the snow that came through Alabama and Georgia on December 8th.



“Across Georgia and in Alabama tracks and rail yards had to be cleared of snow and inspected before trains resumed operating and employees who operate, fuel and sand and inspect trains needed to get to work,” said Susan Terpay, a spokesperson for the rail line said in a statement. “This caused a back-up moving trains into and out of our rail yard in Birmingham, one of the busiest rail yards on Norfolk Sothern's network. Some trains, such as the one that blocked this crossing, were waiting to enter the yard.”



Officer Grace says the tracks being blocked caused major problems for the Monday morning commute.



"This morning, around 7:30, we had traffic backed up from here to US 11, which is probably about a mile. That included several 18 wheelers. It was a nightmare trying to get them turned around and headed in the right direction."



Terpay said that additionally, for safety reasons, train crews are only permitted to work a set number of hours and then must rest, so there were fewer crews available to operate the trains.

“We sincerely apologize for blocking the crossing,” she said.



