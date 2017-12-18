Group of veterans replaces monument honoring fallen soldiers

It took American Legion Post 34 of Tuscaloosa about four months to replace a monument destroyed by a suspected drunk driver in August.



The monument had been there for nearly 30 years.



The replacement was placed in the same location as the original.



That's in the median of the walkway at University Boulevard and Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa.



You can read the names of all the Tuscaloosa County veterans killed in action during World War I and Vietnam.



Post Commander David Hartin explained what he wants onlookers to think about when they see it.



"Hopefully people, when they're standing in the median, waiting for the light to change, they'll take an opportunity to reflect back on what these people from Tuscaloosa County sacrificed," Hartin went on to say.



Insurance money from the driver was used to replace the damaged monument.



Hartin said they plan on holding a ceremony to recognize the new monument sometime during the Spring.

